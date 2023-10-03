Dan Harmon, who created Community, recently dished on the long-awaited spin-off film. However, the Rick and Morty co-creator gave a disappointing update for fans of the sitcom.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon expressed his concern of reuniting the Community cast. The ensemble included the likes of Joel McHalel, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Chevy Chase, to name a few.

One workaround could be filming stuff separately at the convenience of the A-list actors. However, the Community and Rick and Morty creator all but ruled that out.

“Because the thing that's going to matter most to me as an audience member or to anybody who loved that show is seeing those people see each other,” Harmon said. “And they still love each other, and it's not going to feel the same if you're shooting them separately at different months in different locations.”

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Community film was slated to start production in Atlanta, Harmon revealed. This move was made to acommodate Glover's involvement, who was “stoked” to be in it. Given the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike, there's uncertainty regarding when the Community film could get its wheels off of the ground. Harmon acknowledged that he's concerned about the film not coming to fruition.

“By the time we can re-coordinate, what are the odds that everyone's schedule is going to once again align?” Harmon pondered.

Another concern for Dan Harmon is the high fan expectations. “And that's the fandom that's been most supportive of me, all told, and has endured the most for supporting me,” he said. “Because I wasn't thinking about them when I was feuding with Chevy. Only later did I realize that I’d hurt these people who didn’t want to think about me as some kind of odd, self-styled Kubrick. They cared about Greendale, this world that I created, and suddenly, they were getting this unadulterated side order of me, which was not fair to them.”

“I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing,” he continued. “And you’re not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don’t want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I’m holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle.”

Community premiered in September 2009 and went on for six seasons, 110 episodes, until it ended on June 2, 2015. Harmon's other notable creation, Rick and Morty, is gearing up for its seventh season premiere on October 15.