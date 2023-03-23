Barbados clashes with Cuba! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Barbados-Cuba prediction and pick while showing you how to watch it.

The Barbadians will need to bounce back this year. They are at the bottom of the standings without a single point in the bag, having lost all four of their games so far.

Following their opening game defeat to Guadeloupe, the Lions of the Caribbean won their next three matches to now sit in first place in Group A, ahead of Guadeloupe on goal difference.

Here are the Barbados-Cuba soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Barbados-Cuba Odds

Barbados: +500

Cuba: -210

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Barbados vs. Cuba

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Barbados Can Beat Cuba

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbados is one of the weakest sides in the world, ranked 166th in the FIFA Men’s Rankings. Their four defeats in a row in the competition are a reflection of the same. Barbados is currently at the bottom of the section, with zero points to their name. Not only have they failed in their bid for promotion to League A, but the Bajans have also missed out on a spot at the 2023 Gold Cup as their wait for a first appearance in the competition continued.

The Bajan Tridents won promotion from League C in 2019, but are set to make an immediate return to the bottom tier. Despite losing six combined games in 2022, the Bajan Tridents have found some life in their 2023 battles. Lately, they have been scoring a few goals but they continue to struggle in defense.

Three friendly games last February at Sautuers, St. George’s, and Gouyave in Grenada resulted in 1-1, 2-2, and 2-2 scorelines. Tajio James scored three goals in the first two games while Armando Lashley and Nadre Butcher scored in the third game.

A canceled friendly game against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last March 8 meant that the Bajans had nearly a month of preparation for this battle. Although the home team is winless in their last 13 matches, they might just find their mojo this time.

Orlando da Costa is tasked to handle the Bajans. The Tridents will likely rely on the services of Armando Lashley, Jomo Harris, Ackeel Applewhaite, Omani Leacock, and Rashad Jules to spearhead the attack. Mario Williams, Shane Codrington, Rashad Smith, and Ramon Manning will be the staple figure in the defensive backline.

Why Cuba Can Beat Barbados

Cuba is ranked 168th in the FIFA World Standings in the Men’s Division. Cuba currently tops the Group, going ahead of Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados. They have fielded nine goals while conceding three.

Cuba is above Guadeloupe on goal difference, with those two meeting in Santiago de Cuba in the final game. Pablo Elier Sánchez’s side was relegated from Nations League A in the inaugural edition, but a victory here would leave them in a strong position to make an immediate return.

Los Leones del Caribe has won their last three Nations League fixtures, including a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture. Willian Pozo-Venta, Arichel Hernández, and Luis Paradela were on their scoring groove that day at Estadio Antonio Maceo. Since the Nations League, Sánchez’s side has played two friendlies, both against the Dominican Republic. They won the first game 4-2 but were held to a 1-1 draw in the next.

Cuba is the firm favorite for this one. Cuba is in much better form and has been on a roll too, scoring 13 goals in their last five games.

Barring a collapse, the visitors should prevail in this encounter. Maikel Reyes and Yasniel Matos will be slotted in the forward slots while Luis Paradela, Rolando Abreu, Karel Espino, and captain Arichel Hernandez will command the midfield. A young backline is expected for the Caribbean Lions, with a back-four lineup consisting of Cavafe, Dariel Morejon, Yosel Piedra, and Yunior Perez.

Final Barbados-Cuba Prediction & Pick

Barbados will surely look for its first win of the tournament, but the Cubans are hard to stop in their rolling and winning streak. Both squads are energized and will surely press their chances to tally some numbers in the scoresheet. Regardless, back the Lions to prevail over the Tridents.

Final Barbados-Cuba Prediction & Pick: Cuba (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-130)