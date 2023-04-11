The CONCACAF Champions League continues as we head into the knockout stage! It’s time to check our CONCACAF odds series, starring our LA FC-Whitecaps prediction and pick.

LA FC scored three goals and kept clean sheets in its matches against today’s visitors in the first leg, as well as against Austin FC in USA’s Major League Soccer. The Black and Gold are third in the Western Conference and fifth in the league, notching a 4-2-0 record.

Vancouver responded to their first-leg loss with a 1-0 win over Portland Timbers in the MLS, scoring 1-0. Vancouver ranks eighth in the Western Conference and 13th in USA’s top-flight football, securing a 2-3-2 record.

Here are the LA FC-Whitecaps soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: LA FC-Whitecaps Odds

Los Angeles FC: -310

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: +650

Draw: +400

Over 2.5 Goals: -186

Under 2.5 Goals: +132

How to Watch LA FC vs. Whitecaps

TV: CONCACAF Go, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling Blue, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Time: 10:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM PT

Why LA FC Can Beat Whitecaps

Los Angeles FC, buoyed by their previous result, will be hoping for more of the same after the 3-0 MLS success vs Austin FC. The Black and Gold had 49% possession and 26 attempts at goal with six of them on target. Denis Bouanga delivered a hat-trick in the match, scoring in the 40th, 57th, and 68th minutes. Austin FC got nine attempts at goal with four on target.

Their more recent scorelines highlight the fact that huge efforts have been put in by the Los Angeles FC rearguard. Los Angeles FC has given the opposition little chance, seeing the tally of goals that have flown into the back of their net during their previous six clashes standing at three. Two of those came in a 2-1 loss to LD Alajuelense in the second leg of the CONCACAF knockouts.

The Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo does not have any fitness concerns to speak of ahead of this clash owing to a fully injury-free group ready to go. LA FC should continue going over squad issues as juggling between MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League tends to deplete most of the players’ energy.

Bouanga leads the team with six goals in the MLS. Carlos Vela has provided two assists for the team while Timothy Tillman has two goal involvements. Five other players have either a goal or an assist, including Giorgio Chiellini. LA FC should continue putting in 16.8 total shots, 12.0 successful dribbles, and 6.3 corners per game.

Why Whitecaps Can Beat LA FC

Vancouver Whitecaps head into the game after a 1-0 MLS win over Portland Timbers in their last fixture. In that match, the Caps had 58% possession and 13 attempts at goal with nine on target. Brian White scored the lone goal of the game at the 74th mark. On the other side, Portland Timbers only had two goal attempts with none on target.

Vanni Sartini’s Vancouver Whitecaps have converted a total of 10 times in the course of their latest six matches. The overall goals that they have conceded during those same clashes come to eight. In seven games in the MLS, Vancouver has delivered 11 goals with seven assists while conceding seven goals. They make 16.0 total shots, 7.9 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals on average while possessing the ball at a 52.4% rate. With two victories, three draws, and two losses in the 2023 MLS season so far, the Blue-and-White are doing well but they need to overcome three goals in the first leg.

With a fully healthy squad available to select from, Sartini does not have any fitness concerns whatsoever before this match. Sartini’s boys are not that poor this season, but they need to match Los Angeles in terms of quality. Vancouver Whitecaps’ players will certainly have to bring their A-game for Wednesday’s match as their previous away game performance was a miserable 1-1 tie against Minnesota United.

Brian White leads the team with two goals in the CONCACAF, while Ryan Gauld has two assists. Ryan Raposo has two goal involvements, while six other players have a goal or an assist.

Final LA FC-Whitecaps Prediction & Pick

This game has the makings for another exciting match, but Los Angeles holds a superb advantage over the Whitecaps in terms of quality on paper and on the field. Watch out for a high-scoring game but the Black and Gold will topple the Blue and White.

Final LA FC-Whitecaps Prediction & Pick: LA FC (-310), Over 2.5 goals (-186)