With The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (one of the best-rated games of 2023 so far) as a sequel to Breath of the Wild, there are a whole bunch of connections that link both games, especially with the story’s progression in the latest game added to the franchise. Connect your Breath of the Wild file to your Tears of the Kingdom for a fun surprise!

Breath of the Wild Saved File Brings a Pleasant Surprise

With extremely tangible connections from one to the other, there is actually a pleasant surprise for everyone to know that Tears of the Kingdom actually reads your saved data from Breath of the Wild and will gift you with some treats for being such loyal gamers.

Similar to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom also has mounts in the form of horses that you can seek out, tame, and ride around on in the fields of Hyrule. One of the incredible things that will surprise you is that your previous horses from the 2017 Game of the Year are to be imported to the latest game by visiting a stable.

The process is simple and it’s only a matter of having your saved data file downloaded to your current console for this to work. If in case that played the earlier game on a different console, make sure that it is uploaded to the cloud and then downloaded to your current machine (or perhaps manually add it to the current one). Another thing to take note of is that it has to be on the same profile as well to make sure that this works for you. As soon as you have these requirements done, you may speak to the man behind the counter to view the horses that you have boarded there.

Their names and customizations will be saved, too. Be sure to wipe your tears as this is an emotionally touching moment, and we are not kidding. Since your time in Hyrule back in 2017, it’s finally time to get back on those horses and explore once again, the land as well as the floating lands in the land of Hyrule.

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to get the latest news, updates, and events like this article that lets you in on what happens when you connect your Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild to your Tears of the Kingdom game.