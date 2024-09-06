Former Michigan football off-field analyst Connor Stalions has landed on his feet with a high school defensive coordinating job at Mumford High School in Detroit, which led up to a 47-6 opening loss to Redford Thurston High School last weekend.

Stalions' team of high schoolers did not perform as well as he had hoped, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around this season. On Friday, a tough piece of news was revealed by The New York Times on Mumford Head Coach William McMichael, who suffered a “minor stroke” forcing him to relinquish his head coaching duties with the Mustangs. Connor Stalions will now take over as head coach of the team, a scenario that could yield interesting storylines moving forward into next week's game vs. the Hamady Hawks of Flint, Michigan.

The news was revealed as Michigan AD Warde Manuel put his foot down on the prospect of changing Michigan's schedule. Manuel also gave a reason as to why Sherrone Moore is working without a contract heading into the Michigan football game vs. Texas football.

Stalions has been in the headlines recently for his starring role in ‘Untold: Sign Stealer,' the Netflix documentary that has fans talking.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan move on with home test vs. Texas

Coach Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines are currently preparing for the biggest game of the college football season so far, their home matchup against Coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas football team.

The Longhorns won their opener 52-0 over the Colorado State Rams as both high profile quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, saw game action while the ‘Horns rolled up the Rams.

The Michigan football team won a 30-10 game against Fresno State that was closer than the score indicated over last year's 9-4 Bulldogs team. The Wolverines' Will Johnson, a preseason All-American, gambled for interceptions early. He got burnt once, an uncharacteristic result to say the least, deflected a pass, and ultimately ended up snagging a clean interception against FSU QB Mikey Keene that he took to the house in front of over 100,000 plus screaming Michigan football fans.

Connor Stalions, Sherrone Moore's futures

Coach Sherrone Moore pinpointed the offensive line as an area that must improve for Week Two vs. Texas football. Coach Sherrone Moore also seemed to guarantee the Wolverines' o-line will be better this week, a welcome development for Michigan fans who are used to watching their team pulverize opponents on the ground.

Now, the real work continues. Both Connor Stalions and Sherrone Moore have a ton to prove, with things set to kick into high gear this weekend and beyond.