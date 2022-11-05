Conor McGregor is looking ridiculously jacked as he eyes UFC return

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last stepped into the Octagon, ultimately breaking his leg against arch-nemesis, Dustin Poirier. While he’s yet to return to the UFC and fight again, it appears the Irishman is putting in serious work in the weight room.

McGregor is currently training in Dublin and this photo when viral of him looking absolutely massive. Take a look:

When has Conor McGregor ever looked that heavy?! He even quoted the tweet himself with a sly joke. The Notorious must be a minimum of 200 pounds there, not the typical 155 pounds he usually fights at.

McGregor suffered a setback in training before playing a role in the new Roadhouse remake. But, he’s now working hard toward fighting in early 2023:

“I’m going to be back soon, hopefully. Early 2023, I’m aiming for. Sometime in the first quarter. That will give me a good couple of months. Once I wrap this (filming) in a couple of days and get the camp going… good couple of months and get going.”

If McGregor does stay at this current weight, there is no chance he’s fighting at lightweight or featherweight. That means he’d likely return in the welterweight division. Leon Edwards is currently the champion, knocking out Kamaru Usman in August. Edwards is who Conor McGregor will be gunning for.

Good on McGregor for packing on some muscle. He definitely looks like a much different fighter, especially without the beard in the photo above. Who knows what his exact weight is, but McGregor will likely need to cut a bit of weight before jumping back into the Octagon.