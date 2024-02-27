UFC fans, get ready for a heavyweight showdown as UFC President Dana White drops the big news – Jon Jones is set to face Stipe Miocic this summer, reported by Telecomasia. Brace yourselves for a clash of titans as these two formidable fighters step into the octagon, and the stakes are high.
Stipe Miocic, 41, is no stranger to the octagon drama. His last bout in March 2021 at UFC 260 saw him facing Francis Ngannou, resulting in a knockout loss in the second round. With an impressive record of 20 wins and four losses, Miocic is determined to make a comeback and reclaim his glory.
On the other side of the cage stands Jon Jones, 36, arguably the GOAT in MMA. Jones showcased his skills in a spectacular fight against Ciryl Gane in March 2023 at UFC 285, securing victory by submission in the first round and clinching the heavyweight title. Jones boasts an impressive record of 27 wins and only one loss.
But that's not all – Dana White has raised the stakes even higher. The winner of this colossal clash between Jones and Miocic will be thrust into another battle, this time against Tom Aspinall. It's a triple threat scenario, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already electrifying matchup.
As the summer showdown approaches, fight enthusiasts are gearing up for an adrenaline-packed spectacle. Will Stipe Miocic make a triumphant comeback, or will Jon Jones continue his reign in the heavyweight division? The octagon awaits the answers, and fans are in for a treat as these warriors prepare to leave it all in the cage.