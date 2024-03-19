Conor McGregor, the former double-champion, is inching closer to his UFC comeback, revealing ongoing negotiations with the organization, reported by WWOS. The 35-year-old hasn't stepped into the octagon since his leg injury against Dustin Poirier almost three years ago.
While McGregor has been linked to a showdown with lightweight standout Michael Chandler, no official date has been set by the UFC. However, McGregor hinted at his UFC return and hinted that a clash with Chandler might not be his only focus, considering the structure of his current contract.
Speaking at a press conference, McGregor expressed his eagerness to return to the octagon and reset his career. He emphasized that negotiations for his return are ongoing, with two fights left on his contract.
“I'm looking forward to getting back and regressing, resetting and recalibrating and remapping my return to the octagon, I'm eager for that. We're in the first quarter of 2024. There's still a good chunk of the year left. I've got two fights left on my contract. Negotiations are ongoing.”
With a storied career, McGregor remains one of the sport's biggest stars, having propelled the UFC to unprecedented heights with his rise through the ranks a decade ago. Despite recent losses and various ventures taking precedence, McGregor's return is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.
Chandler, on the other hand, has long awaited a showdown with Conor McGregor and served as opposing coaches alongside him on a recent season of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show. While Chandler has also faced setbacks in his career, both fighters are keen to settle their rivalry inside the octagon.