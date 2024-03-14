UFC star Conor McGregor‘s recent appearance at the premiere of ‘Road House' during the South by Southwest Festival has raised concerns among fans regarding potential drug abuse, reported by Brobible. McGregor, known for his past achievements in UFC, including holding titles in two weight classes simultaneously, displayed jittery and twitchy behavior during a red carpet interview, sparking speculation on social media about his well-being.
At 35 years old, McGregor hasn't competed in UFC since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The premiere of ‘Road House,' starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Doug Liman, has been met with controversy due to Liman's frustration with Amazon for not releasing the film in theaters.
Aside from McGregor and Gyllenhaal, the movie features a cast including Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, J. D. Pardo, and Arturo Castro. Liman, known for directing various successful films like ‘Swingers' and ‘The Bourne Identity,' is also set to direct a Tom Cruise movie that will reportedly include scenes filmed in outer space.
The official trailer for ‘Road House' offers a glimpse into the action-packed remake, set to be released on Prime Video on March 21. Despite the excitement surrounding the film's premiere, McGregor's behavior has prompted discussions about his well-being and potential substance abuse issues, adding another layer of attention to the event.
Conor McGregor's absence from UFC competition since 2021 has left fans wondering about his next move in the fighting world. While he has yet to announce any upcoming fights, his recent behavior has raised eyebrows and led to speculation about his physical and mental state. As fans await McGregor's next career move, the premiere of ‘Road House' serves as a reminder of the challenges and controversies faced by athletes transitioning to new ventures outside of the sports arena.