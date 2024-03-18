Conor McGregor, the former double-weight UFC champion, has found an unexpected support from Nate Diaz amid his prolonged absence from the octagon, reported by Talksport.
Since fracturing his leg in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, McGregor has been eagerly seeking a return to action, but UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly delayed his scheduled matchup against Michael Chandler, much to McGregor's frustration. Despite threats of exploring other opportunities, including a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, McGregor's efforts to secure a fight date have been in vain.
In a surprising turn of events, Nate Diaz, a seasoned UFC veteran, took to Twitter to express solidarity with McGregor, highlighting his own struggles with contractual disputes and prolonged periods of inactivity during his time with the promotion. Diaz's tweet seemed to imply that McGregor is being sidelined by the UFC until he agrees to extend his contract, echoing Diaz's own experiences before his departure from the organization in September 2022.
This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you
Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bitch ☘️ pic.twitter.com/X4WQVNV79X
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 17, 2024
Diaz's message of support comes amidst McGregor's public expressions of disillusionment with MMA, as he feels sidelined despite undergoing two training camps in anticipation of his return. McGregor's contract with the UFC still has two fights remaining, but Diaz's tweet suggests that McGregor may need to overcome some obstacles before making his much-anticipated comeback to the octagon.
The unexpected alliance between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz adds another layer of intrigue to McGregor's ongoing saga with the UFC, particularly considering their storied rivalry in the past, which captivated MMA fans worldwide with their memorable two-fight series in 2016.