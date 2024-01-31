UFC star Conor McGregor is once again in the spotlight, but this time for alleged assault during an incident in Ibiza

UFC star Conor McGregor is once again in the spotlight, but this time for alleged assault during an incident in Ibiza, reported by Sportskeeda. McGregor, a global sports icon, has faced negative publicity in recent years due to various legal troubles, and the latest incident dates back to 2023.

Reportedly, an Irish woman claimed she was assaulted on McGregor's yacht off a Spanish island, resulting in a broken arm when she jumped into the water to escape the yacht. The sequence of events unfolded after McGregor invited the woman to his 34th birthday celebration following their time at the Ocean Beach Club. According to the woman, McGregor's behavior turned aggressive in a private area on the yacht, leading to physical assault when she cried for help.

The woman detailed her experience, stating, “His behavior changed at that moment [when I cried for help]. It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me.” Subsequently, the woman, faced with a language barrier, couldn't file a complaint on the Spanish island but promptly informed Irish authorities upon her return.

Dublin officials contacted the Ibiza court regarding the alleged assault. Although the woman initially filed a civil action case against McGregor, she dropped it within a month. Her solicitor cited a ‘notice of discontinuance,' signaling her decision to halt the legal proceedings.

Conor McGregor's spokesperson swiftly responded to the allegations, vehemently denying all charges raised by the woman. As legal matters unfold, UFC star McGregor, known for his fighting abilities, now finds himself entangled in a legal battle that adds another chapter to his controversial off-stage persona.