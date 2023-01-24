Conor McGregor steadfastly denied an accusation that he “kicked and punched” a woman while aboard his yacht in Ibiza last year, his representative Karen Kessler said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UFC superstar is adamant the incident never happened, after the woman — who grew up in the same neighbourhood as McGregor — claims he insulted her before kicking her in the midsection and punching her, even threatening to drown her, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin in Spain.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Kessler wrote.

McGregor celebrated his 34th birthday the weekend of Jul. 14, 2022 in Spain, which is when the 42-year-old woman claimed the assault happened. Initial reports from Spain “ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident.”

But another newspaper in the country told a different story, claiming he got aggressive with his former friend after partying all night: “all of his behavior changed and he became very aggressive, saying, ‘I’m going to drown you, who do you think you are?'”

The outlet claims that the woman told Irish police she feared for her life, and was forced to flee the scene before jumping off the boat. She originally identified McGregor as her attacker to her rescuers, a Red Cross boat, but later reportedly told Spain’s Civil Guard it wasn’t him and that she just wanted to go home.

The investigation was paused, but has since been re-opened after the victim filed a report against McGregor in Ireland. The alleged incident is currently under investigation, according to TMZ.