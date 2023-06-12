Boxing fans who paid a premium for tickets to the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III bout got their money's worth with the chance to see not one, not two, but three brawls at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday night. The headliner fight, between Mayweather and Gotti III, was called in the sixth round by the referee for an apparent continuous holding violation by Gotti.

This brought about the second major fight of the night — when Gotti, angered by the disqualification decision, continued to throw punches and both fighters' coaches and teams flooded the ring for an all-out rumble.

Meanwhile, backstage, the third and possibly most intense scuffle of the night ensued between a couple major female reality stars. Joseline Hernandez, the former star of the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop, was caught on video punching hip hop artist and fellow reality star Big Lex several times. Hernandez also h0lds Big Lex in a headlock for several seconds before the melee is broken up.

It's unknown what prompted the fighting. Big Lex was once featured on Joseline's own reality show, Joseline's Cabaret. Several other reality stars associated with the Zeus Network were there too, according to TMZ.

Video of the backstage brawl is going viral. Besides the headlock and several punches landed by Hernandez, the fight also features Big Lex ending up topless as a result of the intense fighting.

I don't know what was in the water at that arena this weekend, but it certainly seemed to have had everyone on hand riled up — not just Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.