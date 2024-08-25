After missing most of August with a hamstring injury, Cooper DeJean made his debut for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Preseason finale, playing much of the game against the Minnesota Vikings while many of the team's starters rested on the bench.

The results? Mixed.

Now granted, it's hard to really judge DeJean too harshly, as he hasn't played much over the last month, hasn't played in a “real” football game since last November, and was working with plenty of players he didn't spend much time on the field with against the Vikings, but when you consider he was flagged for a brutal penalty that cost longshot safety Tristin McCollum a huge interception, it's understandable why some fans were disappointed with how things shook out.

Fortunately, not everyone was overly critical of DeJean in his big return, as, in his post-game press conference with reporters, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had plenty of nice things to say about his rookie defensive back, even if his outing was far from perfect.

“Obviously, you've always got to go back and look at the tape and see exactly. It's hard to make an assessment on how somebody played without watching the tape. You can always have an idea of the splash plays they made. I saw him make a couple of really good plays. I thought he looked fast and physical out there, made a couple of tackles that I thought were really good. We had a penalty that we'll want back that negated an interception on the first drive.

“But it was good to get him out there and playing meaningful snaps, seeing that he hadn't played this preseason.

“So, I guess that goes into the question you asked, too, like, ‘Why didn't these guys play?' I felt they had enough snaps through all the things we did. Cooper did not. That's why he played. So, everything's taken into account on that part. But I thought, again, there were some good things. There's going to be some things to clean up. But it was good to have him out there because he's talented, and we're excited about his potential.”

When transitioning from the NCAA to the NFL, every player's trajectory is different, as fellow rookie Ainias Smith will surely vouch for. With some additional time to get his body right and a few more reps to get where he wants to be as a slot cornerback, it's safe to say DeJean should be ready to go when his number gets called this fall.

Cooper DeJean understands the task at hand with the Eagles

Discussing his own very unconventional month of August and his excitement to finally make it onto the field for the Eagles, DeJean told Eagles editorial associate Liam Wichser that he's happy with how much Vic Fangio is putting on his plate, as he knows he can handle what is being asked of him. “I feel like I executed the calls; I knew what I was doing out there. Just got to be in a better position sometimes on a few of those plays, be able to make a better play on those, but it's good to get back out there, and it will kind of be a good learning experience once I go watch the tape,” DeJean told the Eagles.com. “I wouldn't say it's too difficult. A lot of things go together. Some parts go together, whether it's in our nickel or base, but you got older guys who've been around the league and have learned different defenses. So, it's good to have those guys around. He's (Vic Fangio) done a great job of teaching as well. “I feel like I can play and execute all the calls if I'm out there, if my name is called. My job is to be ready to go, no matter what position that is.”

Coming out of Iowa, fans and talent evaluators alike were pretty split on what position DeJean should play as a pro, with some suggesting he should stick at outside cornerback, others believing he could be an elite safety, and others still – including, apparently, the Eagles – believing he could split the difference and be an elite slot option, where his athleticism, zone instincts, and ball skill could allow him to shine as a true defensive weapon. While only time will tell where he ultimately lands, for now, DeJean is ready to play wherever he's asked to, and considering his versatility, no matter where that assignment lands, it's safe to say he will do his best to rise to the occasion.