After suffering a brutal setback just as the summer was heating up last month, landing on the Non-Football Injury List with a hamstring injury, Cooper DeJean has made his triumphant return to training camp ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' final preseason game, logging 12 snaps in his first practice of August in 7-on-7 drills for Vic Fangio's defense.

Now, for everyone involved, this is fantastic news, as the Eagles traded up to select DeJean in the second round, and his ability to quite literally play any position across the defensive backfield should help a team that is still shuffling around players looking for the right fit but where will he play when he returns? Will DeJean continue to play in the slot where he was used earlier this summer? Or will he move outside now that the interior spot is seemingly being manned by Quinyon Mitchell? Could he finally transition to safety and either rotate with Reed Blankenship and CJ Gardner-Johnson or simply fill the nickel safety role in Week 1?

Asked this very question during his Sunday media availability question, Fangio revealed his initial plans for DeJean through the final weeks of the summer, even if it might not be his position long-term.

“Well, with the limited amount of reps he's getting, right now, we're focusing him at nickel. But he was drafted as a corner, and eventually like to see him out there and then go from there,” Fangio told reporters.

“Yesterday, he got 12 reps. Going to be the same thing today, two to three reps per period. We're a ways away from knowing what we have there.”

So, if DeJean is sticking it out in the slot, does that mean Mitchell will move back to the outside, which is widely considered his natural position? Fangio isn't sure just yet but has a feeling it will all work out in the end.

“I do think it'll play itself out. You know, we do like Quinyon. Like I told you last time, we got a lot on his plate. In a perfect world he could play corner and corner only, but we got to have a nickel,” Fangio noted.

“The nickel is going to be out on the field by today's standards 70-85% of the time. It's an important position, and whatever our best combination is, is what we'll go with.”

So what does that mean exactly? Well, assuming everyone remains healthy, Mitchell will likely be the Eagles' slot cornerback in Week 1, with DeJean potentially seeing the field in dime or as a nickel safety since the roles are similar. If, however, either Darius Slay or Isaiah Rodgers suffers an injury, then who knows, maybe the entire defensive backfield will shuffle around, and both DeJean and Mitchell will shift into more natural roles moving forward.

Vic Fangio updates fans on James Bradberry's transition to safety

Speaking of the Eagles' defensive backfield, Vic Fangio was asked about one of the other big storylines of the Eagles' 2024 offseason, James Bradberry's transition from cornerback to safety in what is seemingly a last-ditch opportunity to keep the former All-Pro a contributor around instead of putting his dead money on the books.

While fans are largely out on any usage of Bradberry at cornerbacks, slot, safety, or even special teams, as his inability to stick with receivers on change-of-directions routes and his handsy approach to coverage has remained on full display this summer, Fangio appreciates what he's seen from the veteran defender so far, noting that the transition has actually gone smoother than he initially expected.

“He's doing fine. Like I said last week, JB is a really smart player, he's experienced, and he's been able to carry over what he's learned as a corner to the safety position,” Fangio told reporters.

“Now, having said that, it's still new. Every day, he's being exposed to something new. That's why it's great to go practice against another team because you get to see new plays, new routes, and so it's a new experience for him. But, overall, he's doing good. Better than I thought he would do.”

On paper, the Eagles really need additional bodies at the safety position, as even with Avonte Maddox seemingly moving to the position full-time, they are light on proven contributors behind the starting duo of CJ GJ and Blankenship. Unfortunately, Bradberry just doesn't seem like he's the man for the job, and Philly would be wise to cut bait and hope that second-year pro Sydney Brown is ready for action sooner than later after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18 of last season.