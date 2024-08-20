With the summer almost over and the preseason finale scheduled for this weekend against Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to have some tough decisions to make as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Now granted, there are anywhere between 40-45 players who have nothing to worry about, as Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Jalen Carter aren't going to receive any tough calls in the next week, but for the players on the fringe, the reclamation projects, UDFAs, and deep reserves, these next few days could define whether they get to keep their dreams alive or if they will have to re-evaluate their futures on the spot.

For these three players, their game against the Vikings may prove to be their last in a midnight green uniform, as the Eagles simply don't have a reason to roster them into the fall for one reason or another.

The Philadelphia Eagles may cut bait on these three players

1. James Bradberry

Can a release be a surprise when every single member of a fanbase not only hopes it happens but outright expects it to?

When that player would account for an additional $4.305 million against the cap, it still very much would be.

Now granted, it's not like Bradberry's issues are solely based on his contract cap hit, as fans aren't paying his contract, Jeff Laurie is, but even if the Samford product was only making $4.305 million or even a vet minimum deal, his play at safety hasn't been good enough to justify a spot on the team, as any time he's on the field, he becomes the prime target of any savvy offensive coordinator.

After making the All-Pro list as an outside cornerback during his time in New York, the former Giant played very well for the Eagles as a buy-low addition in 2023, where he and Darius Slay proved a strong enough one-two punch on the outside to lead Philly to the Super Bowl. But then, after being called for a pass interference penalty in the Super Bowl that effectively threw the game away, Bradberry seemingly never recovered, as his play in 2024 – on a new contract, no less – was below replacement level, to the point where Howie Roseman and company added not one, not two, but three defensive backs who could play serious outside roles heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Even if it would be unusual to see a player like Bradberry cut outright, considering Philly's lack of depth at safety and the money he would add to the books by leaving instead of staying, he simply doesn't justify a roster spot, with a young player like Tristin McCollum or even a waiver wire claim providing more value until Sydney Brown returns to full strength.

2. Albert Okwuegbunam

When the Eagles acquired Albert Okwuegbunam from the Denver Broncos for a conditional Day 3 draft pick last summer, it felt like a steal.

Sure, Albert O never quite became a top option for the Broncos even after trading Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, but considering his elite measurables, fans hoped that he would figure it all out in South Philadelphia and really become the sort of elite TE2 that perfectly partnered up with Dallas Goedert in 12 personnel.

Unfortunately, that never happened.

Catching exactly zero passes on a single target last season, Okwuegbunam was a true non-factor in 2023 under Brian Johnson, but surely he would figure it all out and make plays for Philly in 2024, right? Especially with Kellen Moore taking over as the team's new offensive coordinator?

So far, that hasn't been the case, as E.J. Jenkins has looked like the Eagles' third-best tight end this offseason – being used decisively as a weapon for the team in the preseason – and if he's healthy enough to play in Week 1 after missing time with a knee injury, he deserves the TE3 spot behind Goedert and 2022 sixth round pick Grant Calcaterra. And as for Okwuegbunam and fellow veteran addition C.J. Uzomah? Good luck with your future opportunities.

3. Ainias Smith

How often does a rookie fifth-round wide receiver not make their team a few months after being drafted? For the Eagles, it's rare but not unprecedented, as it very well could happen next week, as Ainias Smith has genuinely done nothing to justify a spot on the 53-man roster this fall, which, considering the team doesn't have a true WR3 locked in, is saying something.

Originally selected at pick 152 – 33 selections before the ascending Johnny Wilson – Smith was expected to come in and challenge Britain Covey for the return spot and a shot in the slot, but instead, he's struggled pretty much across the board and simply hasn't looked like an NFL player. Granted, he's coming off of an injury, is on the smaller side, and may simply take a little longer than others to transition from the NCAA to the NFL, but considering Philly double-dipped at the position with the addition of Wilson, who is also earning slot reps over the Texas A&M product, it all adds up to some not-so-good news for the fifth round pick.

Would the Eagles like to bring Smith back on the practice squad? Sure thing, but based on his summer, it's hard to imagine the team will risk a more ready-made player they like to avoid subjecting him to waivers, as even if he lands elsewhere, it probably won't take too much skin off of Swoop's beak in the long-term.