Thursday’s Copa del Rey matchup will feature a marquee face-off between Villarreal and Real Madrid. Read our overview on the Copa del Rey Odd series below as we discuss our Villarreal-Real Madrid pick and prediction.

Real Madrid recently suffered a dose of disappointment in the Spanish Super Cup finals, losing 3-1 against archnemesis FC Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will find ways to regain their winning form, as they have suffered some shaky form in their three recent outings, winning only once against Valencia.

Villarreal’s three recent victories in the Copa del Rey featured huge margins of victory. They had a 9-0 outing against Santa Amalia, a close 2-1 victory versus CD Guijuelo, and a 5-1 stomping against FC Cartagena Quique Stien’s roster will look to replicate their 2-1 victory against Real Madrid earlier this year in order to snatch the silverware in this competition

Here are the Villarreal-Real Madridsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Copa Del Ray Odds: Villarreal-Real Madrid Odds

Villarreal: +170

Real Madrid: +135

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN +

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Villarreal Can Beat Real Madrid

Villarreal’s recent outing against Real Madrid saw them score a narrow 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Gerard Moreno and Yeremy Pino.

If they look to repeat this feat, they shall see outstanding performances from Moreno, Pino, Jose Luis Morales, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, and Francis Coquelin should be able to make their midfield duties if they wish to survive this matchup.

On the defensive side of things, goalkeeper Pepe Reina expects that the back four lineups of Jorge Cuenca, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, and Alberto Moreno shall be able to withstand the multitude of offensive options of Real Madrid.

The club is expected to replicate their La Liga numbers heading into this game. So far, they have secured seven clean sheets while making 14.1 tackles, 7.8 interceptions, 18.4 clearances, and 3.4 saves per game. On the attacking side, Villarreal’s players are also able to hold up well, securing 50.4% ball possession while making an outstanding 85% ball passing accuracy and 59.8 long ball accuracy.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Villarreal

With a victory sealed into their minds, Carlo Ancelloti’s pupils will look to make a statement win over Villarreal which might jumpstart their winning ways. After making 13 wins in a 15-game unbeaten run to start the 2022-2023 season across all competitions, the last 10 games of Real Madrid seemed erratic, losing four of those games, including defeats from RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Villarreal, and Rayo Callecano in the La Liga, and to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. With a 2-2 record to start 2023, the Whites are aiming that January will end in spectacular fashion.

Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior are primed to lead the attack and make an aggressive charge, while they are complemented by creative playmakers from midfielders Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos. The squad average 2.2 goals per game in the La Liga, thanks to the 58.1% ball possession rate and 89.8% passing accuracy they make every game.

The squad’s defense seemed to take a downturn in this season’s La Liga, as they have conceded 16 goals in 16 matches played. Although they make 14.1 tackles, 10.6 interceptions, and 2.7 saves per game, this just resulted in three clean sheets. They should look to improve in other aspects of the game, such as reducing their 9.6 fouls per game and making an upsurge for the 54.4% duels they win every match. So, Thibaut Courtois should be able to swat off goals from the goalposts, while Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Eder Militao, and Daniel Carvajal should be able to mitigate Villarreal’s attacking setups.

Final Villarreal-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Including friendly games, Villarreal is poised to take this game with a lot of momentum on their side. However, Real Madrid manages to turn up the switches and make outstanding comebacks, especially when trophies are at stake in this tournament. The Vikings and the Yellow Submarine should be able to deliver a high-scoring affair for their fans and viewers. This high-stakes is geared to be a match to watch out for, but between these two – an up-and-coming roster riding on a victory high since December, and a proven squad that is hungry for wins and eager to start a winning streak – championship DNA really makes up an advantage. For these reasons, we will back Real Madrid on this one and bet on the over 2.5 goals as well. This will turn out to be an exciting match, so ready your popcorns as you match these two battle it out on the football field.

Final Villarreal-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-146)