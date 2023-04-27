Fiorentina and Cremonese meet in the second leg of the Coppa Italia! Catch the Coppa Italia odds series here, featuring our Fiorentina-Cremonese prediction and pick.

Fiorentina hopes to end a winless streak of three games. The Violets drew with Atalanta before losing to Lech Poznan and Monza, both on 3-2 scorelines. Aside from their Serie A hopes, Fiorentina hops to raise the Coppa Italia and the Europa Conference League trophies as well.

Cremonese needs some winds of change. After being winless in four games, Cremonese won against Sampdoria and Empoli before losing to Udinese. Crem needs to chase a two-goal advantage to punch their way to the next round.

Here are the Fiorentina-Cremonese soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Coppa Italia Odds: Fiorentina-Cremonese Odds

Fiorentina: -330

Cremonese: +750

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

TV: DAZN, ESPN 3

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Cremonese

Fiorentina is peaking at the exactly right part of the season. Despite going winless in the past three games, Fiorentina is slowly climbing the ranks of Italy’s top flight. The Viola won against Lech Poznan to proceed to the next round of the Europa Conference League, as well as hold a two-goal advantage in this tourney. Fiorentina even won over Inter Milan earlier this month.

They made quick work of the visitors in their last match-up, winning 2-0 in a game where they had 61% ball possession, 24 total shots, and four corner kicks. Fiorentina secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Torino and Sampdoria. They last won the Coppa Italia in 2001 and have the opportunity to make it to the finals for the first time since 2014.

Fiorentina registers averages of 19.7 total shots, 7.0 shots on target, and 4.3 corners per match while maintaining 58.7% ball possession. Fiorentina will likely be needing help from their forwards such as Arthur Cabral, Christian Kouame, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nikola Jovic, and Ricardo Saponara. Jonathan Ikone tops among other midfielders in the squad and will also be productive in this game.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have his full squad available, minus goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and defender Aleksa Terzic. He will bring Nikola Milenković, Sofyan Amrabat, and González back into the XI. There will be some tactical midfield plans in play, like using a double pivot with Amrabat and Rolando Mandragora behind one of Antonín Barák, Giacomo Bonaventura, or Gaetano Castrovilli.

Fiorentina will be meeting Cremonese for just the fourth time. They won the previous four games. Their first matchup was in a 2013 club-friendly game where the Purples convincingly won on a 7-1 scoreline. They also got the league double over the hosts, scoring 3-2 in August and 0-2 last month.

Why Cremonese Can Beat Fiorentina

The visitors have defied all odds to reach the semi-finals as they defeated Napoli in the round of 16 and overcame Roma in the quarter-finals to set up a date with Fiorentina in the last four. La Cremo’s Coppa Italia campaign has been incredible and is in stark contrast to their form in Serie A where they sit in the bedrock. They are in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves.

They have scored 11 goals in five games in the competition and are likely to score at least one goal in the second leg. They failed to score in the first leg, but the visitors will not be wasting any time forfeiting this competition. Their 14.2 total shot average in this competition is something that opposing teams should be wary of.

The Violini have won just three league matches all year, against Roma, Empoli, and Sampdoria. They are in 19th place with 19 points and 27 goals while also down nine points from safety. They are going right back down to Serie B, which means that this Coppa Italia dream is all the more important for them. To get to this stage, they knocked out Ternana (3-2), Modena (4-2), Napoli (2-2, 4-5 on penalties), and Roma (1-2).

Manager Davide Ballardini probably will not see the services of Vlad Chiricheș, Alex Ferrari, and David Okereke. He will utilize his usual 3-5-2 formation, likely with Franck Tsadjout and David Okereke up front and Fiorentina loanee Marco Benassi in midfield. Left wingback Emanuele Valeri and forward Daniele Ciofani are also expected to get some productive minutes on the pitch. Leonardo Sernicola and Felix Afena-Gyan will be looking to add to their goal tally in the competition.

Cremonese is going to sit very deep and look to counter at speed, attacking the space behind Fiorentina’s defense. Cyriel Dessers’ speed and Tsadjout’s strength will be on display, which means that there will be some classic big man-little man linkup in this game.

Final Fiorentina-Cremonese Prediction & Pick

Cremonese will be struggling to find some shots against a tough Fiorentina squad. Back the hosts to take the comfortable win.

Final Fiorentina-Cremonese Prediction & Pick: Fiorentina (-330), Under 2.5 goals (+100)