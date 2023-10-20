Coppin State University recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new College of Business building per a release obtained by HBCU Pulse. The building is the first to be constructed at Coppin since 2015 and emphasizes modern design elements that aim to enhance the learning experience for students.

Coppin State University Dean of the College of Business Sadie R. Gregory said of the newly constructed building, “The new College of Business building will allow us to better deliver on our core purpose of teaching, developing solutions through transdisciplinary research, and service to our community,” said Sadie R. Gregory, dean of the Coppin State University College of Business. “Throughout the building, there’s a high level of support for student engagement and we look forward continued growth, innovation and collaboration between our students, faculty, staff, and business partners.”

The College of Business features a range of specialized spaces, including executive conference rooms, consumer education and small business resource centers, an entertainment production studio, and an entertainment industry laboratory. These facilities are strategically designed to support the diverse needs of students and provide hands-on training opportunities. Additionally, the College of Business is home to the Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship, a dynamic hub for innovative research, entrepreneurial pursuits, and practical training involving students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.

The $45.8 million facility is located on West North Avenue at the former site of the Percy Julian Science Building. The College of Business building was a collaborative effort between Baltimore-based architecture firm Quinn Evans, Boston architecture firm Goody Clancy, and construction led by Barton Malow.