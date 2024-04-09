Hiroyuki Sanada, star of FX's Shōgun, may be ready to take a bite out of another Disney property: Star Wars, according to Variety.
During a Disney+ press event in Los Angeles, Sanada told the entertainment magazine that he was a huge fan of Star Wars and expressed interest in joining the ever-expanding universe.
“I'm a big fan; the world itself is amazing,” he said on the red carpet.
Hiroyuki Sanada as The Ronin
With Sanada's extensive experience in martial arts, fans of both the actor and the franchise are calling for him to play The Ronin.
If you're — as the youth say — just a casual fan of Star Wars, I give you blanket forgiveness for not being familiar with The Ronin. It was introduced in September 2021 through Star Wars: Visions. The animated series was created by Japan's top studios. The Duel was produced by Kamikaze Douga and was an episode of Visions.
Fans of The Duel made The Ronin an instant fan favorite and turned Sanada as the perfect fancast actor to give life to the former Dark Lord of the Sith.
“Shōgun” star Hiroyuki Sanada says he's a big #StarWars fan. https://t.co/GlnKMH2Yi2 pic.twitter.com/4VmNmFtXVF
— Variety (@Variety) April 6, 2024
Star Wars Samurai
The Duel focused on the Jedi and Sith, with an alternate history based on Japanese lore. It essentially fused Star Wars with that of feudal Japan when the samurai roamed the land.
The Ronin, who was once a Sith Dark Lord, became disillusioned with the faction during the Sith rebellion. The warrior took the name, which in Japanese means a samurai without a master, when he disavowed the Sith.
He has a droid called B5-56, with whom he lives in exile. He only re-enters society in order to help vanquish the Sith using lightsabers that resemble katana, bringing the samurai aesthetics to the Star Wars universe.
After The Ronin disavowed the Sith, he started hunting and eliminating other Sith and collecting the kyber crystals from lightsabers so they could no longer cause any more evil. He was both guided and taunted by the voice of the Witch in his head, to which he sometimes speaks with out loud.
Very much like his name, The Ronin wandered around villages in different planets. In The Duel he came across a village attacked by bandits led by Kouru who claimed The Ronin's former title, Dark Lord of the Sith. While The Ronin defeated her, she was resurrected as a Sith demon.
The Ronin's adventures were continued in the Ronin: A Visions Novel by Emiko Mieko Candon.
I agree with the fancasting of Sanada as The Ronin. He's perfected playing a samurai for decades. Disney would do well to ride on the wave of the success of Shōgun and have Sanada join the Star Wars universe.
The actor currently stars in FX's Shōgun, also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. He also has an upcoming project, Mortal Kombat 2, where he reprises his role in the first as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion, in post-production.