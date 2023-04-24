Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago White Sox placed SP Lucas Giolito on the Bereavement List ahead of their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, per the White Sox Twitter. RP Joe Kelly was also reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the series.

Giolito endured a down year in 2022. He has continued to struggle in 2023, entering Monday with a 4.50 ERA through 28 innings pitched. It is still early in the season though, and Giolitio has the ceiling to be one of the best pitchers in the game. Chicago is hopeful that he will find his footing soon.

Kelly also labored throughout the 2022 campaign in his first year with the White Sox. Through three games in 2023, Kelly has failed to turn the corner and currently owns a 10.13 ERA. However, as aforementioned, he’s only appeared in three games this season. Kelly may be able to get back on track following his stint on the IL.

Overall, the White Sox have underperformed in 2023 up to this point. They will come into their series against Toronto with a lackluster 7-15 record on the season. They have lost four games in a row and were most recently swept over the weekend by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, own a respectable 13-9 record in 2023. Toronto features an impressive lineup and solid pitching rotation.

The White Sox will endure difficulty trying to upset the Blue Jays in Toronto during this series, especially without Lucas Giolito. Nevertheless, the Sox will try their best to defy the odds.