The middle rounds of the draft have been instrumental to the Dallas Cowboys’ success in recent years. Since 2018 the front office has reeled in players like Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, and Osa Odighizuwa in the third or fourth rounds. It’s a portion of the draft that the Cowboys have historically done well in, at least in recent drafts. And Dallas’ middle-round selections this year are particularly important. The third round is where talent really starts to become sparse. And the teams that are better able to identify it can set themselves apart. Here are a few players that have flown under the radar this offseason that the Cowboys could target at 90th overall in the third round.

Kayshon Boutte: WR, LSU

“Under the radar” might not be the correct term to describe Kayshon Boutte’s last few months. The LSU pass-catcher’s career in Baton Rouge ended unceremoniously before the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl win over Purdue in January due to some unsavory off-field allegations. Only time will tell how much that situation might affect his draft stock, But Boutte was considered by many to be a player that could have snuck up the board as one of the better wideouts in the draft before the incident.

At 6-feet-0 and 190 pounds, Boutte pairs decent size with a 4.5 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine. Boutte used that size and speed to catch 14 passes for an SEC single-game record 308 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns against Ole Miss as a freshman. Boutte flashed his ceiling against the Rebels, but injuries kept him from building on his strong freshman season. Still, the wideout finished last season healthy and dropped 107 receiving yards and a touchdown on Georgia in his final game at LSU.

Wide receiver is still a considerable position of need for the Cowboys, even after trading for Brandin Cooks. It’s highly likely that Dallas targets a pass catcher in the first few rounds. If they haven’t picked one by round three, Boutte is a player that could pique the Cowboys front office’s interest.

Josh Whyle: TE, Cincinnati

Momentum is building amongst the media mock draft specialists suggesting Dallas will target a tight end in the first round of this year’s draft. The Cowboys do need more tight-end depth. And with elite prospects like Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid pacing the 2023 tight-end class, it’s a fair notion. However, a look back at the Cowboys’ history of drafting tight ends suggests that the first round may be a little rich for Jerry Jones’ blood at that particular position. The last time Dallas picked a tight end in the first round was 1973 to select Billy Joe DuPree.

Listed at 248 pounds at the combine, Josh Whyle is on the smaller side for an NFL tight end. However, he makes up for that with a 6-foot-6 frame that gives him a solid catch radius. Those dimensions create a clear advantage for Whyle as a receiver rather than a blocker. Whyle would be a depth pick for the Cowboys. If the front office is looking for the next Pro Bowl tight end to step in and be the starter from Day 1, they need to look for that player in the earlier rounds. Whyle is a player the Cowboys can select later to help build on the young talent already stocked in Dallas’ tight ends room in the form of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

DeMarvion Overshown: LB, Texas

It seems like the Cowboys can never have enough linebackers. Leighton Vander Esch’s resurgence over the last two seasons has been a massive boon to the position group. But Dallas’ linebacking corps could get thin quickly. If Vander Esch sustains another injury, Dallas is suddenly reliant on Damone Clark and a whole lot of unproven assets at linebacker.

Overshown flashed good physical tools at the combine. He had a 4.56 40-yard dash, a 10-foot-4 broad jump, and 15 repetitions on the bench. The Texas linebacker played over the middle of the field most often during his career with the Longhorns. But he flashed some versatility as a pass rusher by getting four sacks last year in his redshirt senior season. If he’s available at 90 and if the Cowboys can fill some other needs earlier on, Overshown should be a desirable option in the third round.