By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

LSU football will be losing a top offensive talent in the offseason with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte making a change of heart and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT,” Boutte said via his official Twitter account Wednesday night.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly immediately reacted to Boutte’s decision to leave Baton Rouge and try his luck in the pros, via Wilson Alexander of nola.com.

“We support Kayshon and his decision. He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well.“

Kayshon Boutte said earlier this December that he will be returning to LSU football for the 2023 college football season, which would have been his fourth year with the program. But that’s clearly no longer the case, with Boutte having decided that is the perfect time for him to make the jump to the NFL.

Kayshon Boutte has been one of the best players in LSU football in the 2022 season, during which he amassed 538 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions. Together with Malik Nabers, Boutte formed a dangerous downfield duo in Baton Rouge with the talented Jayden Daniels as the quarterback. Daniels is returning to LSU football for 2023, with his LSU receiving corps to get replenished by 2023 recruits like four-star receivers Shelton Sampson Jr. and Jalen Brown.

LSU football is in the middle of their preparation for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 against the Purdue Boilermakers.