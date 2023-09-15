The Dallas Cowboys Week 2 game that was supposed to be an intriguing showdown against old nemesis Aaron Rodgers is no more. The New York Jets still boast a talented roster, however, and they'll visit AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon with hopes of spoiling the Cowboys‘ fast start to the 2023 season.

From Zach Wilson to Dallas' defensive line, here are three bold Cowboys Week 2 predictions for their matchup against the Jets.

1.) Zach Wilson handles the Cowboys' pass rush better than Daniel Jones did

Daniel Jones is hardly the only one to blame for the seven sacks Dallas stacked on top of the Giants in Week 1. The Giants' offensive line was dismal in that game, and Dallas' pass rush looked near impossible for almost any quarterback to navigate. That said, Buffalo boasts a formidable pass rush in their own right. Not only did Zach Wilson escape his run-in with the Bills with only two sacks, but he kept the Jets' offense moving well enough to hang on for an overtime win.

Wilson's offensive line should be able to protect him better than Daniel Jones' did, that's the first thing working in Wilson's favor as he tries to navigate Dan Quinn's pass rushing onslaught. The Jets can also afford to commit one of their running backs, likely Dalvin Cook, to pass protection. The Giants couldn't do without taking their best offensive weapon Saquon Barkley out of the equation. Add in the fact that Wilson is a mobile, young quarterback, and Dallas should have a tougher time finishing in the backfield than they did against the Giants.

2.) Jake Ferguson steps up – especially if Brandin Cooks sits

There was a concentrated effort to get Jake Ferguson touches against the Giants. That game got out of hand so quickly that the whole offense essentially coasted from the second quarter on. The second-year tight end finished with seven targets in the game nonetheless, including one in the end zone that should have been caught for a touchdown.

Ferguson's performance in Week 1shouldn't raise any eyebrows, in a good way or a bad way. He only finished with two catches for 11 yards, but that was far from a characteristic evening for Dallas' entire offense. Presuming the Cowboys' defense and special teams don't score twice and Dallas doesn't blow the Jets out 40-0, the offense should have a much better opportunity to get into a rhythm and put some points on the board.

CeeDee Lamb will be the primary weapon utilized by Dak Prescott. Don't be surprised if Ferguson checks in just behind him in the box score, especially if Brandin Cooks' MCL strain sidelines him against the Jets.

3.) Robert Saleh Drags Mike McCarthy into a chess match

This game has all the marks of a good, old-fashioned NFL slugfest. Two absurdly talented defenses led by coordinators as cerebral as Dan Quinn and Robert Saleh could put points at a premium when the Cowboys and the Jets face off Sunday afternoon. The Jets might need that to be the case if they're going to win.

Without Aaron Rodgers, New York doesn't stand much of a chance if they get into a track meet with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. If Saleh wants to escape Dallas with a win he'll need to own the line of scrimmage, control the football, and rely on his running backs to power the offense. The problem for Saleh and the Jets is that the Cowboys also have the defense and the running game to win that type of battle if they need to. Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn may be perfectly happy to lean on the defense and let the Jets run the clock out on themselves.