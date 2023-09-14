It didn't take long for the injury bug to dampen the Dallas Cowboys' spirits following a historically successful start to the 2023 season. However, it was reported that wide receiver Brandin Cooks is dealing with an MCL sprain, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Cooks would practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after being sidelined entirely on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Cowboys [wide receiver] Brandin Cooks has a sprained MCL, per [Clarence Hill Jr.],” Meirov said in a post on X. “After not practicing on Wednesday, Cooks will work today with the rehab group. His status for Sunday against the Jets is unclear”

Cooks' ability to practice in a limited capacity leaves the door open for a possible appearance in Sunday afternoon's home opener against the New York Jets, but it is unlikely the Cowboys rush Cooks back onto the field this early into the season. The Cowboys traded for Cooks this summer to help bolster one of the least productive wide receiver rooms in the NFL last season. The possibility of Cooks exacerbating his injury and missing a longer period of time is likely too big a risk for the Dallas front office to take in Week 2 of the season.

A couple of second-year Cowboys could be the ones to step up if Cooks has to miss time. Tight end Jake Ferguson was heavily targeted against the Giants before that game got out of hand, and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is a player the Cowboys hope can take a big step forward after an unimpressive rookie campaign.