When the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance, it raised questions about Dak Prescott and his future as the franchise quarterback of America's team. Cowboys' owner and GM Jerry Jones has been adamant that Prescott is in the long-term plans for the team. Now, Jerry's son, Stephen Jones, who is a Cowboys executive, also confirmed Prescott's long-term job security.

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL radio, Stephen Jones discussed the thought process behind the Trey Lance trade. “We look at personnel around here as upgrading the room,” Jones said. “And at each position, we’re always trying to make our roster better. We just felt like that Trey gave us something that improved that room, in terms of if something were to happen to Dak.”

Dak Prescott has proven relatively injury-prone over the course of his career.

“We all know he’s missed 15 games over the last three years,” Jones said. “So, you know, if something were to happen and you needed to make a run without Dak, then you wanna have given yourself every opportunity to go in there and have success without Dak.”

However, the Cowboys already have one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks in Cooper Rush. They don't necessarily need Lance, or anyone else, to fill that role. Rush went 4-1 as a starter in Prescott's absence last year. It doesn't make sense to give up a fourth-round pick to fill a bench position you don't need. The Cowboys must have some questions about Prescott's future with the team, particularly as he will command a huge contract at the end of his current deal.

Both Stephen and Jerry Jones have repeatedly shut down that narrative however.

“Dak’s the unquestioned leader here on this football team,” Stephen Jones said. “He’s got rare skills in that area in terms of being able to lead the team. You know, we look at Dak as a guy who’s gonna be around here for many, many years to come.”