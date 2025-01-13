The Dallas Cowboys and owner/general manager Jerry Jones will officially search for their 10th head coach ever, after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

The former Super Bowl winner McCarthy and Dallas mutually parted ways on Monday. Multiple reports revealed the two sides never came to an agreement on a new contract. This now opens one of the more coveted positions in the league with the Super Bowl XLV champion out.

No doubt the Cowboys will look attractive to multiple candidates. But we've narrowed the list to five realistic possibilities to replace McCarthy. Two happen to be past beloved Dallas players. Here's the five worth keeping the closest eye on.

Deion Sanders, Colorado

Fans are already asking for Deion Sanders to come back. The Colorado head coach carries lots of star power. Dallas fans also know about his past ties to the franchise as a Super Bowl winning cornerback.

“Coach Prime” would inherit a playoff-ready roster. Although there could be some personnel clashes between he and Jones. Sanders likely would want to take advantage of his sons Shedeur and Shilo plus Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter entering the draft. Adding at least two of the three has the potential to create ripple effects for a roster already stockpiled on All-Pro talent.

But Sanders' persona and fiery coaching is capable of reigniting this fanbase. The NFL Hall of Famer already re-galvanized two fan bases in Jackson State and Colorado. Sanders can walk in and spark a new aura in a hurry here.

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders

Kliff Kinsgbury went a dismal 28-37-1 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. But he produced impressive work with the Washington Commanders.

He's the offensive coordinator behind Jayden Daniels and his epic NFL debut. Kingsbury took a unit that ranked 24th in yards and elevated them to seventh this season.

Perhaps a beloved former Cowboy can facilitate this move: Ex-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Kingbury's Texas ties makes him even more appealing in adjusting to this position. But Kingbury would have a plethora of talent to work with compared to his Cardinal teams.

Pete Carroll, former Seattle Seahawks head coach

Pete Carroll clearly is attempting a return to head coaching. He's on the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders' radar.

Dallas, though, presents itself as even more attractive with the abundance of talent he'd inherit. Carroll can coach names like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland while also drafting in the top 10 come April.

Jones, however, would be luring in an older former Super Bowl winning head coach — which was what McCarthy was. The 73-year-old Carroll will face age discrimination. How he'd collaborate with Jones is another possible recipe for disaster, as Carroll is known for also making his own personnel decisions. Yet don't be stunned if Carroll makes a run here, or Dallas reaches out to the 2013 season champ.

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles

There's still a name out there who's familiar with the Cowboys' personnel. Kellen Moore enters the picture here.

Moore first got retained by McCarthy after Jason Garrett was fired. McCarthy still canned Moore for Brian Schottenheimer. But Moore remains one of the more coveted HC targets for the offseason.

Moore carries a previous relationship with Prescott and Lamb. But this time he'd look to improve a floundering Dallas running game. Moore produced the league's second-best ground game with Saquon Barkley. The Boise State legend would even have a chance to draft Ashton Jeanty to reignite this franchise. Moore's past ties to Dallas makes him hard to rule out.

Jason Witten, retired

Ready for a surprise? But a name that holds lots of praise among Cowboys nation? Legendary tight end Jason Witten lands here.

Witten has his name down as a “legitimate contender for the job” by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jones said in Nov. 2024 that Witten's coaching future looks bright — drawing parallels to Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions.

Witten comes with no NFL coaching experience, though. He's currently leading Liberty Christian School, a high school in Argyle, Texas. But he is a franchise legend who can relate to the current players in the locker room if brought over.

Elsewhere, Ben Johnson of the Lions looks highly appealing. But he's getting courted by the Raiders who have Tom Brady at the forefront of that pending move. Fellow Lions assistant Aaron Glenn played for Dallas in 2005 and 2006. Glenn, though, is one of the early favorites to land with another team he played for the New York Jets.

Even eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick got linked to the new opening, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. But he's building his first roster at North Carolina.