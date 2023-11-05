The Dallas Cowboys are looking to pull off a big upset against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

It's never easy to make predictions about the Dallas Cowboys. They have been dominant at times this season and dismal at others. If the right team shows up for the Cowboys' Week 9 showdown against the Eagles, Dallas could start the second half of the season in the driver's seat to win the NFC East. If not, things could get ugly for the second time in a road rivalry battle this season. One thing is certain: The Linc is set to be flooded with talent on Sunday afternoon. Beyond that anything could happen, here are some Cowboys bold predictions for the next iteration of one of the best rivalries in sports in Week 9.

Jalen Hurts leads Eagles in rushing

Jalen Hurts' upward trajectory that he rode to the Super Bowl last season is starting to flatten out. The third-year quarterback's eight interceptions this season are tied with several players for second-most in football, and the Eagles have had to pull out multiple close wins over inferior opponents already this season.

Things are looking up for Hurts and the Eagles' offense lately, however. In his last three games, Hurts has averaged 292 passing yards and 74 rushing yards per game with nine total touchdowns. Hurts still threw four picks over that span, but he's producing at an elite volume otherwise.

Hurts' passing yards average will go down after Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys. He won't have time to throw all over Dallas' defense. Unless A.J. Brown breaks off a few big runs after the catch or DeVonta Smith sneaks behind the Cowboys' secondary more than once, Sunday won't be a big passing day for Hurts. Hurts will be able to effectively utilize his most valuable assets: his legs.

Expect Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to rinse and repeat the offense Hurts ran in Philly's Week 6 victory over the Cowboys last season. Option runs right at Micah Parsons' side of the field behind Philly's all-world offensive should make it easy for Hurts to move the ball with his legs at times on Sunday evening. Don't be surprised if Hurts eclipses the century mark on the ground, and don't be surprised if he gets tush-pushed into the end zone once or twice.

CeeDee Lamb stays hot

Week 8 was big for the Cowboys' offense as a whole, but CeeDee Lamb's eruption was a long time coming in Mike McCarthy's new offense. Lamb had been an afterthought in several of Dallas' first seven games, but McCarthy made him the centerpiece against the Rams. Lamb set career highs in receptions and yards last week against LA, and his two touchdowns tied his career high as well.

The Eagles' secondary has been suspect all year. The arrival of Kevin Byard should help, but the Eagles' ability to contain Lamb is going to rest on the defensive line's ability to put pressure on Dak Prescott. If Prescott gets a clean pocket too often against the Eagles, Lamb could set some new career highs in short order.

The turnover battle decides the game

The Cowboys and Eagles haven't been this evenly matched in a long time. Both squads were top teams in the NFC last season, but Prescott missed the first game of the year in Philadelphia and Hurts sat out the second in Dallas. Both quarterbacks are healthy in 2023, and both are playing well despite recent turnover woes.

This is the kind of game where every play matters just a little bit more. It could come down to which team scores last, makes a big stop in the fourth quarter, or makes a big play in a big spot when the other team can't. If one team finds a way to win the turnover battle by more than one, that team will win the game. There aren't enough possessions to go around to turn the ball over too much. If either the Cowboys or Eagles can take the ball away significantly more than their opponent, that will be the difference in this Week 9 showdown.