After Sam Williams’ second arrest this year that involved driving at a high rate of speed, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on the incident involving his young defensive end. And, needless to say, McCarthy’s take on the situation was a lot less shocking than the one Jerry Jones gave the day before.

On Sunday, police in North Texas pulled Williams, a 2022 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, over for speeding while driving 66 miles per hour. In Williams' vehicle, the police found an unlawful handgun and less than one gram of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana (although no marijuana). Cops arrested Williams on a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor gun offense, according to the Dallas Morning News.

During Cowboys training camp on Thursday, McCarthy addressed the situation. Dallas Morning News reporter Greg Gehlkin tweeted, “Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on DE Sam Williams’ second arrest this year: ‘He knows what he needs to do. We can all be better. …I believe in Sam Williams. I obviously did when we drafted him, and I do even more now.’ Williams knows he needs to slow down.”

While McCarthy didn’t dress Williams down for his arrest, the head coach’s response was much tougher than what owner Jerry Jones said about the situation the day before.

Jones joked with reporters that since the first Sam Williams arrest of 2023 involved him 98 miles an hour, and in this case, he was only going 66, he’s shown 32 miles per hour of improvement, and that shows he’s “maturing.”

Maturity aside, McCarthy and Jones want Williams on the field in 2022. The pass-rusher had a solid rookie year, playing in 15 games and making 22 tackles with 4.0 sacks and nine QB hits. He also finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.