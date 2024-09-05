When the Dallas Cowboys selected DaRon Bland with the 167th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, there's certainly no way their scouts could've projected what was to come for the Fresno State product during his first two seasons in the league.

DaRon Bland not only led the league last season in interceptions (9) and interception yardage (209 yards), he also set the NFL record for most defensive touchdowns in a season when he took five of his nine picks to the house. Additionally, along with his Dallas Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs and five-time All-Pro Marcus Peters, Bland owns the Super Bowl-era record for most interceptions in his first two NFL seasons (14).

Unfortunately, DaRon Bland suffered a stress fracture in his left foot during Cowboys training camp, landing the third-year corner on the Injured Reserve to begin the season. Bland underwent surgery on August 27th, and the timeline he was given to recover was 6-8 weeks. However, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are apparently optimistic that he could return in the earliest portion of that window.

“The Cowboys are optimistic about cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) returning by Week 5,” writes Fowler. “His recovery timeline is 6-8 weeks, and Dallas feels pretty good that he can hit the early mark if all goes well.”

If DaRon Bland could return by Week 5, it would mean Dallas would only be playing one (Lamar Jackson) of the NFL's top tier quarterbacks in that window. Otherwise, it's just Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr and Daniel Jones who they would need to face without their All-Pro defensive back.

Cowboys defense looks to bounce back from Wild Card debacle

After finishing the regular season ranked in the top five in both points and yards allowed, the Dallas Cowboys defense was gashed by the Green Bay Packers to the tune of a 48-32 loss in their own building. They gave up over 400 yards of total offense and didn't force a single turnover, and were bounced out of the postseason in disappointing fashion for the third consecutive year.

A change at Defensive Coordinator from Dan Quinn to Mike Zimmer will potentially result in an adjustment period for the Cowboys, but the talent that Dallas has on that side of the ball should help them remain one of the league's most dynamic defenses. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons will be entering his 4th season. After being limited to two games in the 2023 season due to a torn ACL, Trevon Diggs will be returning to the field this year.

And eventually, DaRon Bland will be back, looking to continue to build on a remarkable 2023 season.