Even though the Packers humiliated the Cowboys defense, DC Dan Quinn is still a top head coaching candidate.

The Dallas Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL moved to its current playoff format after losing 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas defense got smoked by Jordan Love and the Packers offense in this game, but that isn’t preventing several teams from interviewing NFL head coach candidate and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their jobs.

“Source: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the Panthers and Titans jobs on Wednesday, the Commanders job on Thursday, and the Chargers job on Friday. Those will all be over Zoom,” MMQB insider Albert Breer reported on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Seattle Seahawks have also requested an interview with their former DC.

Dan Quinn is a hot head coaching candidate

Dan Quinn has been the Cowboys defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. In those three campaigns, the unit has ranked seventh, fifth, and fifth in points against.

In addition to stellar work as DC — Cowboys-Packers result notwithstanding — Quinn is an NFL head coach candidate who offers head coaching and Super Bowl experience. Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. In 2016, his team made the Super Bowl, although they infamously choked up a 28-3 second-half lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Quinn has been on the winning side of the Big Game as well, though. He was the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator on the 2013 Super Bowl champs. His “Legion of Boom” defense also helped the Seahawks return to the Super Bowl the next season, and Quinn had no part in the disastrous Russell Wilson goal-line interception that ended that game.

Quinn has been a hot head coaching name for the last two hiring cycles but ultimately decided to stay with the Cowboys each time. Now, with Mike McCarthy possibly on his way out, this could be the offseason the Cowboys defensive coordinator decides to make his move back to the ranks of head coach.