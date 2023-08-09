The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 preseason with one of the most-talented rosters in the entire NFL. The Cowboys have the potential to boast a top-five offense and a top-five defense when all is said and done. The exact players who will leave training camp as part of the Cowboys' roster, however, is far from being decided.

A large portion of the Cowboys roster is set in stone. Dak Prescott, of course, is the starting quarterback. There's no mystery regarding Dallas' starting running back and top three receivers. Micah Parsons might have the best chance to be the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. What about the rest of the roster?

Dallas opens the preseason Saturday with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let's take a look at two players on the roster bubble in Cowboys training camp who must shine in the 2023 preseason.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ronald Jones

Soon after the Cowboys signed Ronald Jones, it appeared that he would replace Ezekiel Elliott as the veteran presence in Dallas' backfield. With the Cowboys about to play their first preseason game, Jones is far from a lock to make the 53-man roster.

Ronald Jones already has a couple of things working against him. For starters, Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season because he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. There's also the fact that Jones is going to miss time with a groin injury. If the injury limits Jones to two or even one preseason game, the veteran is going to have to make his time on the field count.

Tony Pollard is secure in his role as the Cowboys' starting running back. There appears to be an open competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. In a bit of a surprise, Rico Dowdle is second on the latest depth chart released during training camp. The No. 3 running back, Malik Davis, is expected to make the team. The Cowboys are high on Deuce Vaughn, the running back they drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft. Is Jones, who is the oldest of the group and set to miss two games, going to make the roster ahead of those other backs?

Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks

Few teams have a better trio of receivers than the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb has gotten better every year and is coming off a 1,359-yard campaign. Brandin Cooks has been a No. 1 receiver for most of his career. Michael Gallup is due for a bounce-back year now that he's fully recovered from his torn ACL. That leaves only a handful of roster spots for the remaining receivers in camp. Being a seventh-round draft pick, Jalen Brooks is going to have to earn his spot.

Brooks is getting strong buzz during training camp. The rookie is listed third on the Cowboys depth chart behind Lamb and Simi Fehoko. That at least means he has a real chance to make the 53-man roster. But with KaVontae Turpin listed right behind Cooks and Jalen Tolbert getting the No. 2 spot behind Gallup, Brooks won't have an easy time squeezing onto the team.

Unlike some other late-round draft picks, Brooks didn't put up big college football stats. The receiver didn't play more than five games or reach the 200-yard mark in either 2020 or 2021. Brooks' “breakout” 2022 campaign included 504 yards in 12 games. He'll have to show what he can do in preseason games, as a receiver and possibly a kick returner, in order to prove that he's worthy of a roster spot.