Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Michael Gallup is confident he can recapture his old form and become a major offensive threat for the Dallas Cowboys once again.

The veteran wide receiver shared as much during an interview with reporters during the Cowboys’ recent OTAs, claiming that he has every reason to believe that he can record another 1000-yard season and make a huge impact on the team.

Gallup’s last and only 1000-yard season came in 2019, and he has since struggled to reach the same heights with Dallas. His ACL tear back in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign certainly didn’t help. When he returned for the 2022 season, he was clearly not himself and was a big disappointment for the franchise.

After getting some time to rest and rehab his injured knee, however, Gallup expressed his belief that he’s on the right track to be that dominant wideout for the Cowboys once again.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m very confident I’ll be that guy, for sure. Very confident. It just feels different. It’s kind of like in the air. I ain’t going to lie to you. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility,” Gallup said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Michael Gallup further eased the concerns on his injury and health status when he said that he feel “springy again.” He admitted that the 2022 season was tough for him since it’s the first time he was coming back from a serious injury. Fortunately, he has moved on past that, both physically and mentally.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Gallup who has noticed a big change in his performance and overall attitude towards the game. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott also sees Gallups’s big return in 2023. Even though there’s plenty of work that needs to be done, Prescott said that Gallup is “getting his feet under him and he’s going to be better.”

Hopefully, the Dallas faithful really get to see another monster campaign from Gallup.