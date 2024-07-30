Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly has been removed from the PUP list and is eligible to participate in Tuesday's training camp practice, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Trevon Diggs was put on the PUP list at the start of training camp for the Cowboys as he was still recovering from his torn ACL that he suffered in September of 2023. He is a massive piece for Dallas on the defensive side of the ball.

As the Cowboys transition to Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn left to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders, Diggs will be a big piece and often cover the top wide receiver for Dallas' opponents this season.

