As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the unique architectural feature of AT&T Stadium—a southwest-facing wall of glass—may once again become a factor in the game. The late-afternoon sunlight streaming through the windows has long been a challenge for players, and the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving tradition often places them in the prime time for sun glare issues.

The problem is well-documented. During a Week 6 loss to the Lions, Dak Prescott threw an interception that Fox analyst Tom Brady attributed to the sun. “He's staring right into the sun,” Brady commented during the broadcast. Earlier in the season, during a matchup against the Eagles, both tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed a critical pass in the red zone due to the sun's blinding glare. Lamb, pointing to his eyes after the play, later said, “I couldn’t see the ball… one thousand percent [curtains would help].”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has consistently dismissed calls to mitigate the issue with curtains or shades. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?” Jones remarked, via Kalyn Kahler of ESPN, arguing that the sun affects both teams equally. However, players, opponents, and even meteorologists disagree, noting that the glare is particularly harsh during late-afternoon games in the fall.

According to NBC 5 Dallas meteorologist Rick Mitchell, the time of year plays a crucial role. “This is the perfect storm of the year for those rays to affect AT&T Stadium,” Mitchell said, explaining that the sun’s lower angle allows its rays to stream directly into the southwest-facing windows.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast adds to the intrigue. AccuWeather predicts a chilly, breezy day with “a blend of sun and clouds,” warning of potential sun glare during the game. Sunset in Arlington is expected around 5:21 p.m., meaning the second quarter will likely be the most affected.

Opposing teams have taken note. The Giants declined to comment on their strategy for handling the sun, but NFC East rival Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore explained how it factored into their Week 10 game plan. “The sun plays a decent role, so you just have to call plays according to it,” Moore said.

Despite the controversy, the Cowboys appear content with their approach. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer noted that while the sun is a challenge, “We are mindful of it… but we can’t turn the ball over.” As the Cowboys aim to secure a divisional win, the sun may once again shine a spotlight—literally—on AT&T Stadium’s design quirk, potentially impacting the outcome of their Thanksgiving matchup.