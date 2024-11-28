The New York Giants season has officially gone off the rails. The Giants are 2-9, have released Daniel Jones, and cannot even keep Tommy DeVito healthy. On Thursday, the Giants travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys for their Thanksgiving Day game. The rivalry game was already sure to be a challenge, but things got a bit more difficult for the Giants.

Starting left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor will not play against the Cowboys. It is the first time since he became a starter three years ago that he will miss a game. After being ruled out with a quad injury, the Giants offensive lineman took to social media.

“Tried to get healthy to play tomorrow but it was just too quick of a turnaround. Haven’t missed a game since I became a starter 3 years ago but I’ll be back next week for sure. Hope you all have an amazing Thanksgiving and as always I appreciate the support 💙,” Eluemunor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



The Giants offensive line already had their hands full. The Cowboys have Micah Parsons looking to be back at full strength. He had a fantastic game in Week 12 in a win over the Washington Commanders. So, losing your starting left tackle can only make things more difficult.

Eluemunor called out the Giants players for a lack of effort following their drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I personally don’t think everybody is giving 100%,” said Eluemunor, an eighth-year pro in his first season with the Giants. He later backed off his comments.

“I think that I was little emotional after the game because I hate losing,” Eluemunor said. “I’ve just got to focus on my play and control what I can control — not comment on other people. Because that gets blown out of proportion, and it’s just bad. Instead of calling people out, I think I can be more positive and try to uplift people more.”

The game in question that he ripped his teammates saw the Buccaneers jump out to a 30-0 lead. The Giants will look to avoid that on Thursday against the rival Cowboys.

Interestingly, it is only the third time these teams have faced each other on Thanksgiving.