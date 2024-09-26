The Dallas Cowboys have had a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season, sitting at 1-2 after three games. A blowout (New Orleans Saints) and a three-point heartbreaker (Baltimore Ravens), both at home, have brought out the critics. Even Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is downplaying the finger-pointing. However, former NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick believes that the issues plaguing the Cowboys are not exactly fatal.

Belichick shared why he thinks the Cowboys can turn their season around during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“This is the same thing they ran into last year,” Belichick explained. “Look, the draft is over. Free agency is over. I wouldn’t expect a lot of big trades here. I think there’s enough talent in Dallas to get things straightened out. But they got to look in the mirror and look each other in the eye and say we’re gonna do it.”

Jerry Jones has almost a billion dollars in future outlay for a Cowboys team that has not lived up to its Superbowl-level promise. Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, and the back-in-Big D Ezekiel Elliot will have a tough time circling the wagons on offense. Parsons went the politically correct route on the offensive stars but defensive lineman Linval Joseph did not hold back after the latest loss when talking to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“Just how it goes, you know. You're losing. You want to be the guy that makes that big play…,” Joseph shared. “That's not the type of football we need. We need guys that are going to do their one-eleventh, do their job.”

Cowboys coming up on tough times

The schedule makers did Dallas no favors considering the Cowboys' problems currently. There will be some look-in-the-mirror moments for a locker room not sounding totally in tune with each other. How this squad shuffles the decks over the next four weeks will go a long way to determining whether the season was a success.

First up is a Thursday Night Football clash on the road against the New York Giants. That is a tough three-day turnaround after trying to keep up with Lamar Jackson the previous Sunday. The loser of this Week 4 NFC East battle will be looking up at the rest of the division with a 1-3 record. The currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers await in Week 5, again on the road.

Week 6 brings the Detroit Lions (2-1) to Dallas. Detriot was a few plays away from earning a spot in last season's Superbowl. Taming these Lions will be no cakewalk. The bye week breather comes Week 7, giving the Cowboys plenty of time to prepare for the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Will the Cowboys' problems be fixed by then? At least someone as respected as Bill Belichick believes it's possible. That should give fans some hope before heading to the Big Apple.