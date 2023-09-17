The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Jets Sunday on their home gridiron at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but they will likely be without a crucial offensive player. Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game with a sprained knee and isn't expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cooks suffered the knee injury in the season opener against the New York Giants. In the Week 1 game against the Giants, Cook caught two passes for 22 yards and played 34 offensive snaps out of 58. He didn't participate in the team's practice sessions all week.

In the leadup to the game, on Wednesday, Cook said, “if I'm out there, there's no limitation, ” highlighting that there was a possibility of him playing against the Jets. However, with this new report, fans must not expect him to be on the field against New York.

In the Week 1 game, the Cowboys crushed the Giants 40-0 and started the season on a positive note. The Cowboys' defense was exceptional in that game as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got intercepted twice. Dak Prescott threw for 143 yards, completing 13 passes off 24 attempts. Running back Tony Pollard scored two touchdowns, rushing for 70 yards on 14 carries.

On the receiving end, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in four receptions and ran for 77 yards. With Cooks out of the equation, receiver Jalen Tolbert is expected to get game time and will need to contribute against a Jets defense that shut down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last week. Dallas is hoping to see a bit more from Prescott and the passing game in Week 2, though the defense might be able to secure a win regardless.