Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Dallas Cowboys made a major addition to their wide receiver room when they traded for Brandin Cooks. Dallas obviously still has CeeDee Lamb on the roster. However, as the Cowboys look towards the upcoming season, Mike McCarthy is expecting big things from Michael Gallup of all receivers.

McCarthy told Gallup that he will be featured more in the offense, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Around the Cowboys’ facilities, there is an expectation that Gallup is poised for a big jump entering his sixth NFL season.

Dallas drafted Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. By 2019, Gallup looked like a future star with the Cowboys as he caught 66 passes for 1,107 and six touchdowns. He followed that up with a 59 catch, 843 yard and five touchdown performance in 2020.

However, Gallup tore his ACL after appearing in nine games in 2021. He made his return and played in 14 games this past season, but Gallup has yet to mirror the success of his early career. Last year, Gallup caught just 39 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, the Cowboys clearly believe in Michael Gallup. Dallas gave him a five-year, $62.5 million extension last year. Now two years removed from his ACL tear, Mike McCarthy is looking for Gallup to get back to his explosive ways.

Gallup will be returning to a much different wide receiver room. Cooks will now command a huge number of targets. However, Gallup will be given the keys to the Cowboys’ offense. McCarthy is hoping Gallup cashes in on this opportunity as Dallas becomes an offensive juggernaut.