After spending the last three seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys at the start of the off-season. Now in a new home, Cooks is prepared to make a major impact within the Cowboys offense, but he isn’t looking to step on anyone’s toes. This includes young pass catcher CeeDee Lamb.

During a recent appearance on the Adam Schefter podcast, Brandin Cooks spoke about playing alongside Lamb. He made it clear that with his arrival, he isn’t looking to take over as the team’s top target.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league but you at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” said Brandin Cooks.

He then added, “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Michael Gallup. And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself, I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy that who is hungry to get better.”

According to Brandin Cooks, he is prepared to help elevate all of those around him. With the culture that players such as Dak Prescott have created in Dallas, he is looking to fit right in.

As he enters his 10th NFL season, the 29-year-old wide receiver shows no signs of slowing down. If Brandin Cooks can continue to produce, this Cowboys offense could be in for a strong showing in 2023.