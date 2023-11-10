Halfway through the season, two of Michael Irvin's longstanding Dallas Cowboys records are on pace to be surpassed by CeeDee Lamb

With so much of the conversation around NFL receivers this year focusing on Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown's quest for 2,000 yards and the unexpected emergence of Puka Nacua, not enough attention has been paid to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is quietly putting together one of the finest seasons we've ever seen from a Cowboys pass-catcher. In just three-and-a-half seasons with the Cowboys, Lamb is already 9th on the team's all-time receiving yardage list. His 74.0 yards per game is the third-best of any Cowboys receiver, trailing only Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens. And with the pace Lamb is going at this year, there are two single-season Cowboys records currently held by Michael Irvin that Lamb may end up breaking this season.

In 1995, eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin set two Cowboys records when he recorded 1,603 receiving yards on 111 receptions. The season ended with Dallas winning their third Super Bowl in four seasons. As things currently stand, with the benefit of having one extra game on the schedule, Lamb is on pace to finish the 2023 season with 1,751 yards on 121 receptions, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. But even without the 17th game, Lamb would still have Irvin's records in his sights. Through eight games this year, Lamb has caught 57 balls for 824 yards, good enough for 114 receptions and 1,648 yards.

CeeDee Lamb enters the second-half of the season coming off arguably the best game of his entire career. With the lights bright for an NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb went for 11 catches and 191 yards last week in a game that the Cowboys easily could've won. Lamb and the ‘Boys will have a chance to avenge that loss in five weeks when the Eagles visit Dallas for a Sunday Night Football showdown. By then, Lamb could potentially be without shouting distance of Irvin's record.