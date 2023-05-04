Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a strong take on his Dallas contract and future with the Cowboys on Thursday.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Lamb said, via The Athletic Cowboys Staff Writer Jon Machota. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option was picked up in April, setting the 24-year-old receiver up to make $17.9 million in 2024. The former first-round pick out of Oklahoma spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys, playing in 49 games and starting in 44 since he was taken with the 17th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CeeDee Lamb ended last season with just under 1,360 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, going as high as 150 yards and two touchdowns during a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

The Cowboys were able to pair the former Sooner standout with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was traded from the Houston Texans in March in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, according to ESPN. Cooks, a former first-round pick out of Oregon St. in the 2014 NFL Draft, ended the 2022 season with just under 700 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 13 starts and games played.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league but you at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Brandin Cooks said during an appearance on the Adam Schefter podcast. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’

“Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Michael Gallup.”