The Dallas Cowboys have featured a strong contingency of undrafted free agents on some of their recent rosters. Terence Steele, Peyton Hendershot, Malik Davis, and several other Cowboys have had parts to play in Dallas’ success recently after not hearing their names called in their respective drafts. Go back even further and names like Tony Romo, Cole Beasley, Miles Austin, and La’el Collins stand out. There seems to be a hidden gem in every class of Cowboys’ undrafted free agents. This year, that hidden gem could be Kansas product Earl Bostick Jr.

1 undrafted free agent who will make Cowboys’ roster

One thing Bostick has going for him that not every undrafted free agent does is a hefty salary guarantee. The Cowboys guaranteed Bostick $220,000 at the time of his signing. That’s a pretty strong vote of confidence for the front office to give an undrafted player, and Bostick’s measurables are the reason he earned it. The 6’6, 309-pound Bostick is a phenomenal athlete. The NFL’s Next Gen Stats gave him the eighth-best overall athleticism score amongst all offensive tackles in this year’s draft. The former tight end has quick feet and hands, loose hips, and his 9’3″ broad jump at the combine showcased impressive explosiveness.

Bostick was outstanding in his final season as a Jayhawk. In over 400 pass blocking reps tracked by Pro Football Focus, Bostick allowed seven pressures and a single sack from the left tackle position. Bostick’s run-blocking leaves a little to be desired, but the sure-footed athlete showcased a promising ability to pick up pass-rushers. A subpar push on run-blocking reps is something the Cowboys can address.

A couple months in an NFL weight room plus a little development alongside NFL talent should help Bostick in that regard. Bostick’s athletic ability and his lateral quickness are what will make him a threat to crack the final roster for the Cowboys in 2023. An offensive tackle that can’t keep up with NFL pass rushers or gets overpowered by them is not fit for the league. Bostick has the size, strength, and quickness not to let those things happen.

The Cowboys’ 2023 draft addressed a lot of Dallas’ issues, but offensive line was one of the positions that got neglected. The Cowboys took only one offensive lineman in the draft this year, their fifth round pick out of North Carolina Asim Richards. With Tyron Smith and Terence Steele’s availability in question as the two tackles battle age and injuries, the Cowboys can’t have enough depth on the offensive line, especially at tackle.

This creates a real opportunity for Bostick to make the 53-man roster. Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball, and Alex Taylor are all less than ideal options for the Cowboys as backups. Both Richards and Bostick have an opportunity to separate themselves from the pack and step out as Dallas’ backup swing tackles in this year’s preseason.

Bostick isn’t the only offensive lineman the Cowboys acquired after the draft ended. After focusing on other priorities in the draft, the Cowboys used the post draft talent pool to acquire Bostick and Oregon offensive guard T.J. Bass as well, but Bostick’s athleticism plus the Cowboys’ uncertainties at tackle give him a better chance to make the roster. Keep an eye on Bostick as the offseason draws to a close. His athleticism should be on full display as OTA’s begin and the Cowboys start identifying players that can help them win in 2023. It’s possible Bostick is one of those players.