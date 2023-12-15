CeeDee Lamb emphasized the need for the Cowboys to play like they have at home as they prepare to visit the Buffalo Bills.

The Dallas Cowboys are starting to find their groove. After a big win against division rivals Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys have a chance to take control of the NFC East. However, before that, Dallas needs to overcome their biggest issue this season: the road schedule.

See, the Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home, in front of the passionate Dallas fanbase. However, on the road, Dallas is just a measly 3-3. With games against the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins away from home, they'll need to figure out a way to win in such tough environments. Star WR CeeDee Lamb emphasized that the Cowboys need to march to the beat of their own drum against the Bills in Buffalo, per Kevin Patra.

“”I feel like we've gotta bring our own music,” Cowboys' receiver CeeDee Lamb said Thursday, via the team's official website. “We're gonna be in a hostile environment, so we're not gonna get as much praise for making big plays, so we've gotta make that the new norm. We've gotta stick to our script, continue to play, make routine plays and score touchdowns.”

The Bills' fanbase is one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, right up there with Cowboys and Eagles fans. With Buffalo fighting for their playoff lives, Dallas needs to expect a playoff-level atmosphere. Buffalo is also coming off a hard-fought win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas, on the other hand, won their last game against the Eagles in dominant fashion. The Cowboys have been on fire as of late, but can they keep that flame going against another tough opponent?