The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with a couple of injuries to their stars to start the season. The good news for them is that wide receiver Michael Gallup now appears to be closing in on his highly-anticipated return to action.

For his part, Dallas’ new WR1 CeeDee Lamb is hyped for Gallup’s comeback. Lamb hasn’t exactly been impressive as the Cowboys’ top receiver thus far, so perhaps he’s also looking for a bit of a boost (via Patrik Walker and Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com):

“We’ve incorporated him in a bunch more competitive [practice] periods,” said Lamb on Friday. “It’s good to see him out there competing again. He’s been wanting to be back out there. … Just having him back in the offense, it feels right. It feels normal and I’m happy for him.

“… [He brings] excitement. MG is a great teammate. He’s going to give you a lot of passion – very consistent and very trustworthy on any down and distance that we need him to show up, he’s been there. … The energy is building in the room and I’m excited for what’s to come.” In spite of the optimism, however, it remains unclear if Michael Gallup will be able to suit up for Dallas’ Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night. He’s definitely getting close, though. The summer departure of Amari Cooper opened the WR1 spot for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb has been given the opportunity to step up as the team’s top receiver for 2022, but there’s no denying that Gallup will also play a critical role this season. Another bit of good news for Dallas is that star quarterback Dak Prescott is also going to be back sooner rather than later. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones estimates that Prescott could be back as early as Week 4, which means that it won’t be long before we all see the Prescott-Lamb-Gallup combination on the field for the Cowboys.