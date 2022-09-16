The critics were very quick to bring out the pitchforks on the Dallas Cowboys following their disheartening Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Renowned ESPN broadcaster and full-time Cowboys hater Stephen A Smith, for instance, blatantly declared that he thought the Cowboys’ season was over after their stinker against the Bucs.

CeeDee Lamb is having none of it, though. The 23-year-old wide receiver poured some ice-cold water on the notion that it’s all over for Dallas after just one week into the season. When asked if he thought their 19-3 loss against Tom Brady and Co. served as an “eye-opener” for him in terms of the scrutiny he’s going to face, Lamb had a defiant response (via team insider Jon Machota of The Athletic):

“No. Because I hold myself to that standard,” Lamb said. “Everyone has their own opinion. … But I mean, it is Week 1. You’ve got to understand we have 16 more.”

Fair enough. Lamb is a Pro Bowl wideout and as he said, he has certain expectations of himself. He is aware of how disappointing his performance was in Week 1 vs. the Bucs as he caught just 2-of-11 of his passes for 29 yards. Lamb knows that he will have to do better.

Unfortunately for him and the Cowboys, they will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future. The two-time Pro Bowl QB is set to undergo surgery on the thumb he injured in Week 1, and he will now be spending some time on the shelf. CeeDee Lamb and Co. will need to navigate the next six to eight weeks without Prescott in the mix.