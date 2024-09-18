The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of NFL action. Dallas will enter the matchup with a hunger to win after their crushing 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Nevertheless, the Cowboys have gotten notable status updates on CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs with a practice development that could affect their availability.

Lamb is dealing with an ankle ailment, while Diggs is navigating a foot injury. Thus, the Cowboys listed both players as not practicing on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Hopefully, Lamb and Diggs will undergo safe and speedy injury recoveries.

CeeDee Lamb is coming off an All-Pro year in 2023. He totaled a career-high 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Through his first two games in 2024, Lamb has amassed 151 yards and one TD on nine receptions. He hauled in 90 yards on four catches in Sunday's Saints loss.

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs played just two games in 2023 and 2022 due to injury struggles. He entered 2024 ready to turn a new leaf and help the Cowboy's defense remain strong. Diggs has garnered eight solo tackles, one interception, and two passes defended through the part of the season.

Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Ravens will be crucial. The team looks to get back above the .500 mark early on in the season. After Sunday's New Orleans loss, starting quarterback Dak Prescott sent a strong message about the Cowboys' learning process to be ready for future matchups.

“We’re gonna learn from it. That was a good team. Gotta give them credit,” Prescott said, per Cowboys beat reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic. “This is the NFL. … It’s about trusting the process and responding. I know we have the guys to do that. Honestly excited to get back to work and turn this page.”

Hopefully, CeeDee Lamba and Trevon Diggs will be healthy and ready to return to the lineup soon to help the Cowboys ascend.