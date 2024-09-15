The Dallas Cowboys lost to the New Orleans Saints 44-19 in Week 2, marking one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL season so far. Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' home opener. After the game, Prescott made some pointed comments about how his team could turn it around.

“We’re gonna learn from it. That was a good team. Gotta give them credit,” Cowboys beat reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic posted on social media. “This is the NFL. … It’s about trusting the process and responding. I know we have the guys to do that. Honestly excited to get back to work and turn this page.”

This is the first loss for the Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-breaking contract. While America's Team always has more attention on them, that got ratcheted up when they made their quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history. Sunday was not a great way to start that contract in front of their home fans. The loss puts them at 1-1 with a game against the 0-2 Ravens next Sunday.

The Week 2 debacle for the Cowboys could just be a blip on the radar. They have won 12 regular season games in each of Mike McCarthy's three seasons as head coach. This season will be graded based on their playoff performance but they need to fix some major issues before looking ahead to January.

Cowboys and Dak Prescott must learn from blowout loss

As Prescott said in his comments, the Cowboys must learn from the loss to the Saints. Their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns was not a fair barometer of what to expect from this defense. Deshaun Watson's group was terrible in the game and allowed Dallas to win despite their six-point second half.

The blowout loss to the Saints opens up many questions about the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. For the offense, receivers outside of Ceedee Lamb must start to produce for Dallas to win. Only one receiver had over 50 receiving yards, with Jalin Tolbert going for a career-high 82 yards. While Tolbert could continue that production, he has not been consistent in his career.

The running back position has been an issue for the Cowboys all season long. They are committed to Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott as their primary backs for this season. Dowdle is a rookie who has totaled 56 yards on 15 carries in his two NFL games. Elliott is back for a second stint with the Cowboys. He has totaled 56 yards on 16 carries so far this season.

On defense, the Cowboys could not stop Alvin Kamara and the Saints' offense on Sunday. They dominated the Browns but were no match for the Saints, allowing six consecutive touchdown drives to start the game. Micah Parsons only totaled three tackles and no quarterback hits in the game.

Overall, the Cowboys need to wake up before the Baltimore Ravens come to town next week. America will be watching as Dallas takes the primetime stage for the first time this season on Sunday Night Football.