The Dallas Cowboys are clearing the air when it comes to a bold claim made by Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback declared he would throw less than 10 interceptions next season at his annual youth camp last week. The team says he was misquoted, though, and that the remarks were made in regards to tipped interceptions.

Before fans roll their eyes and castigate Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowler clarified that he is by no means putting blame on his targets.

“Do I blame those receivers, no,” he said, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “Mike {McCarthy} does an amazing job (with the receivers). They know where the hell to be, why to be and when they're getting looked at. That's going to be a big jump, I think. We won't have those tipped interceptions this year.”

While no one wants to ever be misconstrued, the point remains. Dak Prescott and the offense have to clean up the turnovers if they are ever going to ever realize their full potential in the postseason. The 29-year-old tied with Davis Mills for most interceptions thrown in the NFL last season with 15. That statistic becomes even more perturbing when considering Prescott only played in 12 games.

Developing chemistry is not an exact science, especially with a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer, but fans expect their QB to be on the same page with both CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup by now. Incoming wide receiver Brandin Cooks has a knack for assimilating to a new environment quickly, so that should also help cut down on errant throws.

Whether the ball is tipped or not will not matter to the public. Dallas has been plagued by too much sloppy play and inexplicable mental lapses these last couple years. Prescott is the leader of the offense and will therefore be saddled with the bulk of the blame if the turnovers persist.

Fair or not, that is the reality of playing for the Cowboys in 2023. A pattern of playoff disappointment tends to make fans overlook context and circumstances. They want results.