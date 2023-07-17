The Dallas Cowboys were a playoff team last year and won a postseason game when they defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Wild Card game. It was a brilliant day for Dak Prescott as he threw for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. But that's where it came to an end, as the Cowboys were trounced 31-14 in the divisional playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers the following week.

Cowboys Dak Prescott & the entire WR room including CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko, & Jalen Tolbert flew out to Atlanta this weekend for bonding & throwing together ahead of training camp Special chemistry growing with this group #DallasCowboys (🎥/📸: @Simi_Fehoko) pic.twitter.com/JcTrB8qqoQ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 16, 2023

The Cowboys had a solid year in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record, in second place behind the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. If the Cowboys are going to surpass teams like the 49ers and Eagles in 2023, it will take a huge effort from Prescott and his receivers.

To that end, the Cowboys quarterback has been working out with some of his top receivers in Atlanta prior to the start of training camp. Whether the extra work will pay off in the regular season in a dominating and possible championship season is not known, but it is a fair indication that the quarterback is determined to have a huge season.

The receivers working with Prescott in Atlanta include CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko, and Jalen Tolbert. Lamb and Gallup are the Cowboys' top receivers, and that is not likely to change in the 2023 season.

Prescott is hoping to have a much better season in 2023 than he did last year. He completed 261 of 394 passes for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions in 2022. Prescott knows he has to cut down on his turnovers if he is going to improve his status among NFC quarterbacks.